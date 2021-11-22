QBBE’s big celebration is next Feb

The Quebec Board of Black Educators (QBBE) is inviting all Montrealers to place a special mark on Saturday, February 19, 2022 as the date will gather for the 50th Anniversary Celebration of an organization that have impacted the lives of so many in this city, across Canada and around the world.

For five decades the QBBE has been providing supplementary courses at its summer schools or throughout the year by tutorials to assist students to navigate the Quebec education system, which at times can be treacherous to Black students.

Over the years the DaCosta Hall and BANA summer school have helped thousands of Montrealers to take a forwarding step in their education journey.

Now the QBBE is asking a quick favour of the alumni or anyone who has been part of these programs to get in touch and share those experiences.

Because history is important. And whatever role you played in the history of the organization is important to document and share and it will be part of the 50th anniversary celebrations and gala extravaganza of Saturday, February 19, 2022.