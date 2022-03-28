The Quebec Board of Black Educators (QBBE) is inviting Montrealers to their long-awaited 50th Anniversary Gala taking place on Saturday, April 9 at the Nordheimer Ballroom of the Inter-Continental hotel in downtown Montreal.

The evening will kick off with a cocktail reception followed by the anniversary gala which will highlight the organization’s journey over the past 50 years.

Five highly deserving students pursuing post-secondary education will be honoured with scholarships and bursaries in memory of stalwarts of the QBBE the late Curtis George and Dr. Horrace Goddard.

The evening of celebration will be flavored by a command musical performance featuring some of North America’s top musicians

Such as Warren “Slim” Williams, Alan Prater Leslie Snooksta Alston Daniel “DJ” Joseph, James Challenger, Meredith Marshall and Giovany Valdes.

Over the past five decades the QBBE has been providing elementary and high school students with supplementary educational support through weekend tutorial classes and a long-standing summer program, The DaCosta-Hall and Bana Summer schools.

Proceeds from the 59th Anniversary Gala will go towards supporting QBBE Learning Centre, which provides academic support and opportunities to communities of colour and the QBBE Family First initiative, whose objective is to make positive connections between education and other aspects of the students’ lives.

For Gala tickets and information , contact the QBBE at (514) 481-9400 or info@qbbe.ca.

Celebrate with QBBE: 50 years of service