Remembering Dr. Roopnarine Singh (Mr. Canada

Well known Montrealer Dr. Roopnarine Singh, an accomplished cardiologist snd founder of this city’s Canada Day Parade died at Etobicoke General Hospital, Ontario on March 12, 2022. He was 86 years old.

Trinidad and Tobago born Dr. Singh migrated to Canada at the age of 24. Between 1961 and 1969, he attended McGill University, earning a BSc. Hons Biochemistry, MDCM, (Doctor of Medicine Master of Surgery, Medicine and Cardiology.)

For decades he was the attending physician to many Montrealers.

But was equally recognized as the founder and chief organizer of the annual Canada Day parade that graced the streets of downtown Montreal on July 1, for close to three decades with a long line of floats and marching bands in a show of national pride and patriotism.

For that, Dr. Singh earned the nickname, “Mr. Canada.”

He also was an avid writer who penned three well-regarded books on Canada fin French and English as well as a Bhagwat Gita in poetry in keeping with his role as founder of the Hindu Royal Society.

Additionally friends remember Dr. Roopnarine Singh as a passionate golfer and world traveller whose zest for life remained undiluted right to the end.

will be missed by all.

“To serve our Creator and Country without seeking reward is the greatest and noblest of human activity.”