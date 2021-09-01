Lord, Give Me Strength!

You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice that you have.

Mental strength and spiritual strength are just as important as physical strength.

I know that things may seem hard right now and the struggle can be overwhelming at times.

Ask God to strengthen you and dig deep to find the strength that you have inside of you. Your God-given strength.

We have an incredible ability to create meaning out of the challenges that we face in life.

Maya Angelou once said, “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”

Remember: You are stronger and you have more courage than you think.

Be honest with yourself, keep it real and get back up one more time.

Seek God. Ask for help when you need it and surround yourself with positive and encouraging people.

And remember your attitude…

.

Being happy and grateful doesn’t mean that everything is always perfect.

It just means that you’ve looked beyond all of the struggles and decided that you will continue to press on.

Decide to be grateful, no matter the circumstance. Life can be a struggle at times and you will definitely face challenges along the way.

When you’re weary take some time to rest, refresh and renew your mind, your body and your spirit.

And then you’ll be able to move forward with purpose and vitality.

If you don’t give up you’ll discover strengths that you didn’t know you had. Think about all of the difficult situations that God has brought you through.

Learn to depend on God and allow him to give you the strength that you need to make it through the hard times.

You really are stronger than you think, even if it doesn’t feel like it right now.

Remember…

He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak – Isaiah 40:29

Receive HIS strength today.

Remind yourself that you have what it takes. Remind yourself that God has your back.

Philippians 4:13 – I can do all things through him who gives me strength.

God will give you the strength that you need according to His will.

You may get knocked down but you don’t have to stay down.

I’m praying for your continued strength, courage and peace on your journey.

And say it out loud …

“I AM STRONGER THAN I THINK I AM! Lord, you are my strength!”

Bevy!