Stand Firm

You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have. Mental, spiritual, and physical strength takes time and consistency to develop, but we are also resilient people.

Life can be challenging as we all know, but we can decide that we are going to thrive and not just survive.

I know that things may seem difficult right now, the struggle can be overwhelming at times, but I want you to dig deep and find the strength that you have within.

Maya Angelou once said, “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” You can decide how you will react.

Be honest with yourself, keep it real and keep pressing forward. Don’t give up! Hold on tight to your hope!

Ask for help when you need it. Surround yourself with positive and more optimistic people. Constantly surrounding yourself with negativity truly affects your mental health.

And remember your attitude…

Attitude is everything.

Being happy and grateful doesn’t mean that everything is always perfect; it just means that you’ve looked beyond all of the imperfections and made the decision to not give up.

Decide to be grateful, no matter the circumstance.

Life can be a struggle at times and you will definitely face challenges along the way.

When you’re weary take some time to rest and refresh your mind, body and spirit.

And then you’ll be able to move forward with renewed strength and vitality.

Think about all of the tough times that you’ve made it through.

You’ve got this. You can get through this and you will get through it!

You really are stronger than you think, even if it doesn’t feel like it right now.

Remember…

He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak

– Isaiah 40:29

Remind yourself that you have what it takes. Remind yourself that God has your back.

I can do all this through him who gives me strength – Philippians 4:13

God will give you the strength that you need according to His will.

Remember:

Staying strong does not mean that what you are going through is not difficult; it just means refusing to give up.

You may get knocked down along the way, but you don’t have to stay down.

I am praying for continued strength on your journey.