Local Barbadians react to the declaration of Republic at home

A few days after watching the people of Barbados declare their nation a republic on November 30, two Montrealers who are strong proponents of the Caribbean country are still beaming.

Nigel Clarke and Cynthia Waithe see the move to formally detach the one-time British colony from Queen Elizabeth and the monarchy as a source of empowerment for Barbadians young and old, as the country walks away from a history of exploitation and oppression.

“This move is long overdue,” says Clarke. “Over the past 20 years, almost every government has had it on their agenda, and I think because of the overwhelming support Prime Minister Mia Mottley enjoys from the people of Barbados, she decided to act on it and make it a reality.”

He added that it also offers Barbados an opportunity “to rewrite its history and move away from the perception of being Little England.

Funny thing is that although, slavery was such a significant part of the history of Barbados, I learn very little if anything about it while growing up and in school,” says Clarke who is serving as president of Barbados House Montreal for his second term in office.

He says as far as he can tell, most Barbadians here in Montreal are like their compatriots at home and are supportive of the decision to transition to a republic.

Waithe a first generation Canadian whose parents are both “Bajans” has maintained a lifelong bond to the island, having spent much of childhood summers there.

She is especially proud of Barbados’ declaration of republic because of the opportunity “to write its own narrative, going forward.”

“And because our prime minister is such a strong voice for change especially on racial and social issues, the country can not only take charge of its destiny but now has an opportunity to lead,” says the Montreal born who serves as social media coordinator of Barbados House.

Waithe adds that gauging from on-line posts, it obvious that Barbadians are excited about the move to become a republic.

Over the years she has made a habit of travelling to Barbados at least once a year, sometimes three, but was thrown off by the pandemic over the past 18 months or so.

Clarke and Waithe are united in their belief that the country, after struggling through a economic patch in recent years is well on the road to recovery, and both are convinced that the new growth is fueled by “pride and industry,” which are the defining characteristics of the nation.