Montrealers in the soca scene for T&T Carnival 2025

Trinidad & Tobago Carnival season is in full bloom and Island Scoop will become your one-stop shop for Soca news during this season. Trinidad and Tobago Carnival will take place from 3rd to 4th March 2025 and I believe this the year of “Showing Gratitude”. The simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other and that’s why in this issue I would like to showcase Michael S’obrian and Lance Cadogan.

These two Montrealer’s have been contributing towards the Trinidad & Tobago 2025 Carnival season. Let’s start with Michael S’obrian also known as Stemz in the production world and Showtime the artist. This born Montrealer has been touring extensively with the band Dil-E-Nadan out of Trinidad and Tobago for thirteen years plus. After leaving the band Dil E Nadan, Michael has created Stemz Productions, (Stemz) a name that was given to him by the late great Soca icon Dexter “Blaxx” Stuart. Stemz Productions has done very well in the previous year by producing the following: “Scarborough Riddim” featuring Shurwayne Winchester, Adana Roberts, Zan, Chingee and Kernal Roberts. And “Majesty Riddim” featuring Kerwin Du Bois & Nadia Batson. This year Stemz Productions followed up with a few releases, such as the current hit song entitled “Carry It” by Bunji Garlin x Stemz. Stemz Productions has been working with great talents like Azaryah formerly known as “Flipo” , some of TnT’s best writers & vocalists. Along with another Ace writer from Barbados known as Kris Fields. Together with the skills of top producer/engineer Johann Seaton of Madmen Productions, they’ve found a recipe for success together. Stemz Productions also has projects with talents such as “Jus D”, Soca queen Denise Belfon, Lady Lava, Motto, Lil’ Bitts, and a recent monster record that’s been making waves since its release entitled “Resumé” by the soca demon himself, Kerwin Du Bois. For all music production services & business inquiries for Stemz Productions contact: Stemzproductions@gmail.com Lance Cadogan from Montreal, Quebec originally from San Juan Trinidad, is the manager of the Company called Rhythm Productionz. This company started operations in September 2024 and featured Trinidad top Soca writer Jason Bishop, aka “Shaft” and producer Nigel Lewis.

Later on, two new additions was added to the team, Richard “Char su” Ahong, who does Mix and Mastering, music videos, visualizers, lyric videos and also another Producer by the name of Carel Taylor. For their first Carnival season so far, they’ve over 35 songs written and produced by their company. Which include the “Pineapple Riddim” that they’ve written 3 songs on that Riddim, one for Machel Montano, Lyrikal and Patrice Roberts. Also the “Tilden Hall Riddim “where they wrote 5 of the 6 songs, and they’re Machel Montano, Anika Berry, Yung Bredda, Lyrikal and Voice. Rhythm Productionz. produces their own Riddims as well such as he “Breathe Riddim” featuring Patrice Roberts, Lyrikal, Problem Child, Nigel Lewis and Lujoe and the Gifted and the brand new Cassi, “Candice Loose “Additionally, “Own It” by Kerwin Du Bous x Nigel Lewis, “Brenda” by Ronnie Mc Intosh, “Driver” by Shal Marshall, Patrice Roberts “Leh We Play”, Lyrikal “Bacchanal Time” and the official panorama song for Phase II pan groove band “Pan and Soca” by Olatunji. They are really looking forward to this year’s carnival season and have already started writing for other carnivals such as Barbados, St. Lucia, other islands and for Trinidad carnival 2026.Follow them on instagram @rhythmproductionz so you won’t miss their upcoming projects. In conclusion it’s important for us to show recognition and appreciation to these two individuals for representing our city.

