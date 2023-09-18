Little –Burgundy’s A place called home for the Montreal’s Black community

This inner city part of town is known to be an important former industrial crossroad for the South-West as the Lachine canal used to be the navigable pole for industries to provide work for a few black residents in the area of Little Burgundy and St-Henri borough. The train Companies always hired some blacks, that would become almost the best job they could get at the time.

As they abounded here for freedom and opportunity of being able to get work and raise their family.

The rich cultural heritage developed and remains present when you visit the Union United church, the UNIA, the former NCC, and the various parks that have names of iconic montrealers that grew up and achieved their goal.

One has to find and be proud of the wall size murals of great musicians or other symbolic figures that make us proud and tells of our story. Also when you let the elders speak of their stories of struggle, discrimination and resilience, that many black residents had to put up with when they arrived here in Montreal, Canada. This place had a tight knit community that always stood proud to not forget who we are and to highlight their own. It still stands on the legacy of producing several famous jazz and gospel musicians and singers throughout the 20th century. Bless is Little-Burgundy the place we call home.