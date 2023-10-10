KENYA TO LEAD IN SECURITY MISSION TO HAITI

Rosie Awori and Guest Commentary – David Ongoma

In 1804, Haiti made history as the first Black nation to gain independence from France through a remarkable uprising by its people. The nation swiftly embraced an inclusive constitution, welcoming all Black individuals as free citizens within Haitian borders. Despite these early triumphs, Haiti, this potent force in the Caribbean, has grappled with a tumultuous journey. Its recent history has been shadowed by pervasive violence, insecurity, and well-intentioned yet ineffective international interventions.

The 2021 coup de tat attempt in February that led to the assassination of H.E. President Jovenel Moise, was a reflection of how much international intervention has done for the people of Haiti. Each wave left the country worse off than before. Since 2021 Haiti has been plagued by gang violence, sexual and gender-based violence and with the possibility of starvation.

Armed gangs have left Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and other parts of the country in scenes of bloody chaos, with frequent killings and abductions, bodies left on the streets and police forces in retreat. According to the U.N from January through to August 2023 more than 2,400 people in Haiti were killed and over 950 others kidnapped.

Acting Prime Minister H.E. Ariel Henry has sought the assistance of the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) in establishing stability to allow the country move forward due to the dire security situation.

On the 5th of August 2023 the UNSC confirmed that Kenya would lead the diplomatic mission to Haiti starting January 2024. A move that has received mixed reactions from the Kenyan people, but one that has been welcomed by the international community. Kenya is set to send 1000 police officers to aid the Haitian government in restoring law and order.

Some Haitians, human rights experts and some former U.S. officials have expressed doubt about Kenya’s security forces, both for their ability to wrest control from the gangs and their own record of rights abuses and graft. Kenyan law enforcement officers have also been accused of excessive force, extrajudicial killings and arbitrary arrests.

The United States government has thrown its weight behind this initiative. Just last month, they made a substantial commitment by pledging $100 million to bolster the plan. This financial support is designated for critical areas such as logistics, encompassing vital aspects like medical supplies, transportation, and communication infrastructure.

Furthermore, the collaborative spirit extends beyond borders, with several Caribbean nations, including Jamaica and the Bahamas, expressing their willingness to contribute personnel to join Kenya’s forces.

While putting in place training and policing structures. Kenya and Haiti have enjoyed good diplomatic relations from Trade agreements, Development assistance and agriculture.

The collaboration between Kenya and Haiti extends far beyond this crucial juncture. Their diplomatic ties have been strengthened through trade agreements, developmental aid, and agricultural exchanges. Notably, Kenya witnessed a remarkable upswing in its trade relations with Haiti, marked by substantial growth in exports from 2002 to 2021. This economic partnership flourished until the unfortunate disruption caused by the attempted coup d’état, which plunged Haiti into turmoil. Kenya’s exports, ranging from packaged medicaments to pharmaceutical products and machinery, found a market in Haiti. In return, Haiti contributed computers/tech, textiles, and knit fabric to Kenya’s economy.

The advancement of a nation hinges crucially on the development of its infrastructure and living spaces. Recognizing this fundamental truth, Kenya, in collaboration with SDI, has taken on the responsibility of crafting viable living solutions for the people of Haiti. This initiative is deeply significant, given Kenya’s firsthand experience with Kibra, one of Africa’s largest informal settlements, which has provided invaluable insights into improving the living conditions of marginalized communities.

In 2011, this commitment to humanitarian efforts gained momentum when former US President Bill Clinton personally requested Jane Weru, the recipient of the 2011 Rockefeller Award, to travel to Haiti. Their objective was to explore innovative ways to collaborate on programs specifically tailored to enhance the lives of the people in Port au Prince. This strategic partnership exemplifies the power of international collaboration, where expertise and dedication converge to create transformative solutions for communities in need. Through such alliances, nations can forge paths toward sustainable development, ensuring a better future for all.

Agriculture is one of the economic pillars for both Kenya and Haiti. Kenya remains a hub for tea and coffee and food source for fruits and fresh vegetables within the region and internationally. Haiti is the largest producer of Vetiver essential oil, supplying 50% of the world’s need for it. Kenya continues to benefit from the importation of these oils and has since grown its own cosmetic industry.

Kenya, known for its vibrant party culture and night life hasn’t been left behind either. Kenyans are now adopting Kompa music in their clubs. The dance flair and complex rhythms all adopted too.

The decision by Kenya to assist Haiti will face certain hurdles such as language and cultural barriers. Kenya, being an Anglophone country, stands in contrast to Haiti, which is predominantly Francophone. This difference in linguistic backgrounds, coupled with distinct cultural nuances, poses a considerable challenge in fostering seamless collaboration between the two nations.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the government is determining how it can best help with an international military intervention in Haiti.

“Canada has always been involved in issues related to Haiti. We will continue to be,” Joly told reporters Tuesday morning on Parliament Hill.