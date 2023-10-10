Reflecting in this season of Change – an important part of healthy living

Fall is associated with transformation, change, reflection, awakening of the self; pairing back and letting go of things that are of less value to us. As we enter the fall season, let us take the time to reflect. It’s an opportunity to reflect upon our lives, the changes that have taken place over the past several months, who we were, where we are, and what we aim to become. As we unpack, pair back, discard and learn from the things that have weighed us down or is precluding our success, it leaves a more solid foundation for ongoing growth, to build our stronger selves.

It may not be evident to many, but reflection is an important part of wellbeing and living a healthy lifestyle. It helps us to put things in perspective, of course, without being too hard on ourselves. It allows our aspirations to surface, as well as areas for improvement. This could include better meeting our healthy eating goals, exercising more, spending more quality time with family and friends, finding time for relaxation, or being more active in our communities. Whatever works best for you and suits the transformation and changes that you would like to see. It will be different for everyone. The importance is setting tangible, achievable, realistic goals that will help you to meet your objectives.

In this season of change and reflection, as you celebrate Thanksgiving, and beyond, let us also think about who (starting with ourselves) and what we can be grateful for, as well as how we can demonstrate our appreciation. Studies show that expressing than

kfulness and gratitude are linked to a number of physical and mental health benefits. For example, it makes us happier, it improves our relationships, sleep and mood; it decreases anxiety and more. Dr. Kristin Francis, a psychiatrist at Huntsman Mental Health Institute says that “expressing gratitude

By: Marlene Roache, Healthy Eating Coach, Owner and Founder of La Tropiqua – Healthy Living. For Life Ltd.

