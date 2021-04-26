Kamila joins The Athletic as staff editor

Following her passion for sports journalism and a childhood dream of writing for a leading sports publication, Kamila Hinkson has accepted a position at The Athletic, where she will become a staff editor in the Major League Baseball section.

As staff editor, she will be working with a team of writers who cover the Toronto Blue Jays as well as other baseball teams in cities across the US.

It’s calling of the heart for Kamila, who describes herself as “absolutely crazy about baseball” and who has been playing the game at various levels since childhood.

She made the move to the online publication, which in five years has grown to be the world’s biggest subscription based sports website that provide extensive coverage of professional and college sports, after spending the last five years as a writer on the digital desk at CBC Montreal.

The Concordia University journalism grad also worked on the web desk at CTV Montreal as a reporter at the Montreal Gazette and the Toronto Star. She is former writer here at The Contact,

As she prepares to take up her position with this highly respected media giant, Kamila remembers predicting this outcome as an 11-year-old, when she wrote in her grade 6 yearbook that she wanted to work at Sports Illustrated Magazine: “because it was the top of the top in my mind. Now, The Athletic is the top sports publication.”

“I am so very happy to have this opportunity, especially since we have no baseball team here in Montreal. I never thought I would be able to work in baseball, let alone being able to work in baseball without having to move.”