‘Jam Run’ should be a conversation starter

George R.R. Martin said, “a reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.” The same must be true about the writers. Living true to this is Montrealer Russell Brooks, who recently announced the release of his fifth book, Jam Run, which will debut on March 31, coinciding with International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The book is a captivating work of fiction that explores themes of identity, race, and gender in a thought-provoking and engaging manner.

It wasn’t until Brooks visited Montego Bay, Jamaica as an adult that he was truly inspired to write “Jam Run.”

The story follows Eddie Barrow, a Montreal author and amateur sleuth, and his outspoken best friend, Corey Stephenson. After witnessing a savage murder while visiting Montego Bay, they both get pulled into searching for the killer. However, they wind up in the crosshairs of ruthless assassins after uncovering evidence of a larger criminal conspiracy.

Brooks’ writing is known for its attention to detail and vivid imagery, and “Jam Run” is no exception. From the bustling streets of Kingston to the tranquil beaches of Montego Bay, Brooks transports readers to the heart of Jamaica, immersing them in the island’s sights, sounds, and flavors.

Brooks was born in Montreal, Quebec, and spent his formative years in Jamaica before returning to Canada. His interest in writing started at an early age, and he began penning his own stories as a teenager.

His early work focused on science fiction and fantasy, but he later explored other genres as he grew older. He went to Concordia University, and for a period was a world-class student track star and graduated with a degree in Commerce. He worked in accounting and IT. However, his passion for writing never waned, and he continued to write in his spare time.

His first book, “Pandora’s Succession,” was published in 2005, marking the beginning of his career as an author. The book was a fast-paced thriller that explored the dangers of genetic engineering, and it received critical acclaim. Since then, Brooks has published several other books, including “Chill Run,” “Deadly Lucidity,”

The book launch will allow readers to meet the author, hear him discuss his work, and purchase a signed copy of Jam Run. It is also a chance for community members to come together and celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and the power of literature to inspire, educate, and entertain.

Brooks hopes that “Jam Run” will start a conversation about the experiences of transgender individuals in the Caribbean and their challenges. He is quoted as saying, “I think it’s important to shed light on these issues and to create more understanding and acceptance.”

The book launch will take place at The Jamaica Association of Montreal, located at 4065 Rue Jean-Talon West, Montreal H4P 1W6, and will be hosted by acclaimed author Nigel Thomas. The event will run from 5 pm to 7 pm and promises to be a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and the power of storytelling.

Afterward, the book will be available across stores in Montreal and Canada.