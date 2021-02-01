Former Montreal entertainment heavyweight MAWGA K Releases “Blessings…”

As I said in the previous issue, 2021 should be “The Year of Gratitude”.

The Art of Gratitude sometimes takes practice, but when you take time to be present to those around you and remember the gifts they bring, gratitude is an easy response.

The year 2020, was a struggle but taught us to be grateful for who and what we have. And that’s the reason I’m going to highlight more Montreal local talent this year.

Let’s talk about Montreal’s own Kevin Smith aka MAWGA K , the CEO and founder of Montrealdancehall.com and KDW Concepts.

MAWGA K’s musical background spans over 20 years, when he founded Montreal’s Fire Squad Sound System with some of his closest friends.

Around the same time, driven by his passion for music and culture, he created Montrealdancehall.com, which has grown into an internationally acclaimed media house featuring the latest news and events in reggae/dancehall.

In 2011 he created kdwconcepts.net, which is a conglomerate of specialized services including photography, videography, print, web and graphic design.

MAWGA K has been a treasure in our community for a long time and many would say that it’s too bad that he has recently chosen to relocate to Toronto.

But thanks to social media and his multiple online platforms he is still able to keeps Montreal entertained.

On January 15th, MAWGA K took another step forward in his musical journey when he released his debut reggae/gospel single: ‘Blessings ‘Round Me’, on all major streaming platforms together with an accompanying video that was filmed and directed by KDW Concepts.

While many are focused on the global pandemic, MAWGA K highlights his appreciation and gratitude for the countless blessings in his life.

He says he wrote the uplifting and inspirational track since his recent move to Toronto, as a way to encourage others to persevere even in the midst of tragedy and uncertainty.

In 2021 MAWGA K anticipates expanding his creativity as he propels himself into a new dimension as an artist, songwriter and music producer.

With his recently single released now being featured on the Reggae Paradise Culture Mix Volume 13; he is gaining more recognition within the reggae community locally and internationally. And he’s created a buzz on Instagram live Sunday Gospel Brunch, which airs weekly from 12 to 1pm, where his dedicated fans got a sneak preview of “Blessings ‘Round Me”.

The single was mixed and mastered by Full A Sound and riddim is provided by Indie Rootz Records.

Blessings ‘Round Me is now available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.

The video, filmed and directed by MAWGA K across multiple locations in Toronto, premiered on YouTube on Friday, January 15.

Check out MAWGA K: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mawga_k/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mawgak Website: http://www.mawgak.com/

Island Facts : – Jan 22nd 1988 -1st-class cricket debut of Brian Lara in Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands –

Feb 7th 1986 – Haitian President-for-Life Jean-Claude Duvalier flees to France, Henri Namphy becomes leader of Haiti.

