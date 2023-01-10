For the best healthy living results…eat better or exercise?

Marlene Roache

As we set new health goals for the year ahead or build upon existing ones, some of us may be wondering what yields the best health results – improving our eating habits, or integrating regular, consistent exercising into our health regimen?

I was reading an article that suggested the 80-20 rule is the way to go, especially when it comes to weight loss. In essence, the crux of it is: 80 per cent of weight loss is contingent upon a healthier diet or eating habits, and 20 per cent is based on exercise.

This rule has gained in popularity because there is a general understanding that it is easier to manage the number of calories we consume by changing our diet, than burning the calories through exercise.

I’ve been reflecting on this.

As a Healthy Eating Coach, I completely agree that we can see significant weight loss results, when we adjust our portion size, reduce caloric intake, and consume healthier foods, even without exercising.

However, it is complex and there are many factors at play.

A key point to consider – it’s important to take into account people’s individual needs and make-up. What works for one person, may not necessarily be successful for another, for several reasons including, metabolism, health issues and lifestyle.

Some people may cut their calories yet find that they are not losing weight. There can be different reasons for this. Experts explain:

• You may have a diet that is too calorie restricted, which sends signals to your body that there is not enough food available. This results in your body trying to hold onto your fat stores or energy reserves as back up. To resolve this issue, you would need to eat more.

• You may be eating too many empty calories and too few nutrients. Remember not all calories are created equal. If you are not getting enough nutrients found in protein, healthy fats, healthy carbs (e.g. high fibre carbs) and water to help process those empty calories, your metabolism may not be functioning very well.

Many of you know that fad diets and constant calorie counting is not the ideal way to lose weight or improve your eating habits. While you may lose the weight, as soon as you return to your regular way of eating, it returns. As I’ve mentioned on many occasions and health experts agree, the best way to lose weight and keep it off is by creating healthy eating habits that become a regular part of your daily life.

Stress can also result in weight gain, through the release of cortisol, your body’s main stress hormone which plays an important role in managing our uses of macro nutrients (carbs, fats and protein); regulating blood pressure, increasing our blood sugar and controlling our sleep/wake cycle.

A doctor on WebMD explains, “[cortisol] causes you to hold onto your fat reserves. If you’re chronically stressed, it can mean that you may put on weight steadily over a longer period of time.”

Further, when some people are stressed, they may not eat as well as they would like.

Managing your stress level through exercise and relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, massage can help reduce the amount of cortisol produced.

Therefore, rather than focusing on the 80-20 rule, let’s aim for a more balanced approach that combines a healthy diet and regular exercise.

The benefits of exercise are also vast: it’s a great way to reduce stress, by increasing endorphins, our happy hormones; it can improve mental and physical health; aids in weight loss and it helps us to relax and sleep better.

There is no one size fits all when it comes to healthy living. Find what works best for you – an approach that is sustainable, that suits your lifestyle and has positive long-term health impacts.

