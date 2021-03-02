Farmer Nappy’s Backyard Jam dominated T&T’s Virtual Carnival 2021

In keeping with my theme of 2021 being the year of “Gratitude & Appreciation” the

pandemic forced live events and entertainment to go virtual, which may have change access to entertainment forever.

During September 2020, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Keith Rowley hit us with bad news that carnival 2021 that was scheduled for February 15th and 16th will not be held.

Because of COVID-19, there were no parades or actual fetes happening in Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival 2021 but the annual festival was celebrated in the virtual space.

Virtual events still sound a little futuristic, even if they’ve been around since the 90s when the world’s first livestream brought us webcam footage of a coffee maker dripping.

Since then, virtual reality has been finding it’s way into our homes, offices and daily lives. Moving an event online can seem overwhelming, but research shows that making it happen is often more beneficial than expected.

When a virtual event is well planned and based on a well-designed platform, it can complement or even completely replace a physical event.

Trinidad & Tobago Carnival season was full of virtual events from fetes to concerts, private events to virtual competitions on various virtual platforms.

Among the numerous carnival traditional competitions, Soca Monarch and Road March were still staged but virtually.

This year is a first as these competitions saw artistes competing without a live audience. Farmer Nappy’s Backyard Jam has served him well for the 2021 Trinidad carnival season. First, he copped the title of Soca Monarch on Fantastic Friday 12 February, and he has now gone on to take the title of bmobile | TUCO Online Road March winner for 2021.

In the Soca Monarch competition he beat back a field of 10 to walk away with the first prize of $150,000 and a chance to perform at a global event courtesy 410 Grand LLC.

The second prize of $50,000 went to Olatunji Yearwood while the $25,000 third prize went to Viking Ding Dong and Mical Teja.

Winning the Online Road March competition as well Farmer walked away with a cash prize of TT $100,000.

Thank to technology and different virtual platforms we can easily be entertain online, while safe in ours homes.

Next issue I will talk about the new DJS platform called Twitch.com and how I’ve created and weekly seven-hour event called “Soca Raid Thursday’s.”

Meanwhile follow me on Twitch.tv/Productionsounds.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to email – Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram – @Productionjr Production Sounds