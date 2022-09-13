Cornucopia focused the spotlight on students

On Saturday, August 27, the evening belonged to the students who benefited from bursaries and scholarships awarded to them by the officers and members of Cornucopia Association of Canada at their 42nd Anniversary Celebration held at Casa Grecque Restaurant in LaSalle.

The event held under the theme, “Helping Students In The Pursuit Of Greatness,” was highlighted by the presentation of financial assistance to five deserving young Montrealers, Doreen Ansah, Kalila Cameron, Calus Delabastide, Dayna Dee Flanagan, Emily Johnson and Victoria Marshall, all of whom are well on their way to attaining their academic and professional goals.

After contemplating a career in Computer Science at Vanier College, Ansah is currently at Dawson College pursuing her dreams of becoming a writer.

Twenty-one year-old Cameron, who recently graduated from Vanier, is at Concordia University with her eyes set on a degree in Recreation and Leisure Studies. Motivated by some of the challenges she faced growing up, she plans to focus her efforts into community development after university.

As a student-athlete, 17-year-old Delabastide has been on a path of excellence throughout high school. He has played football and basketball with the LaSalle Warriors and LaSalle Leaders and is currently at Vanier College in its science exploration program. He is set on becoming a surgeon.

Life-long high achiever Flanagan is well on her path to becoming a scientist. A former honor roll student at Queen of Angels High and John Abbott College, she is now at Concordia U. in the Biochemistry program. In addition to a full course load, she works as a laboratory analyst with Volatiles/Organics. She also volunteers as a tutor at the Lasalle Multicultural Resource Center.

Straight out of the Marketing and Management program at Dawson C.,

Johnson is heading to Concordia U. She is in the Economics program at John Molson School of Business but is intent on getting a degree in Accounting and becoming a Chartered Profession Accountant.

Marshall is highly motivated to assist youth in their quest for knowledge. She is a French language educator, and is currently completing her Master’s Degree in French As A Second Language and Inquiry Based Learning.

As the driving force behind Cornucopia, it’s president, Karl Wilson, and event coordinator, Audrey Poyser were tireless in their efforts to make the event a spectacular one for the students and guests.

They were joined for the evening celebrations by municipal politicians from LaSalle as well as the City of Montreal, as well as the new management at Princessa Beauty Supplies, a cornerstone business in the LaSalle area, Mr. Nathaniel Archibald and his wife,

Sonny Moroz, city councillor from Snowdon, delivered the keynote address.

Pete Douglas served as master of ceremonies and music was provided by DJ TLC.