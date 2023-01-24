I went to a party last weekend, what I simply refer to as a post-Christmas wrap-up event, get together, or whatever.

By no stretch was it a normal or typical Christmas party: no loud music, no singing, dancing or other elements associated with a usual party.

There was music yes, but more appropriate for the occasion, listening than dancing… in keeping with the unspoken, but expected prevailing and appropriate dining than dancing atmosphere at the venue.

No visible frowns, grumbles or signs of hurt feelings to speak of; guests evidently liked and enjoyed it that way.

The joy and good vibes that emanated from this particular event force us to rethink that parties always have to be dominated by the incessant intervention of music and boisterous behavior.

At this particular event, it would’ve been heresy, or worse, an expulsion, for poisoning the prevailing spirit of the evening/night.

Of course, given the venue, no one could/would possibly entertain any bad thoughts about spoiling the atmosphere all the guests had been enjoying throughout the night: joyful… that’s all.

Guests were contented to simply speak to each other, which clearly did not get in the way of the music which was easy on the ears: loud enough, relaxing and soothing.

I imagine it was all a reminder of the occasion of the evening, a tacit message to simply enjoy what’s left of the remnants of an evaporating season that was Christmas ‘22 and the quiet hoopla of New Years 2023.

Call it a post-Christmas wrap-up celebration; it turned out to be something of that flavor.

No one needed to be reminded to grab a seat and partake in the light conversation and snacking. Although the hosts would not have disapproved if someone were pretend dancing by feigning slight moves. No jumping and bouncing doing some of those ole-time ‘back-in-the day’ moves.

Just because the day after the party I found myself quietly reflecting on what at the time were called “pay parties” in various parts of Montreal. The Westend, C.D.N. Lasalle and other parts of the city were usual and natural haunts, hubs for those money-making events, which ultimately died quiet deaths, perhaps because of the presence of “men in blue.”

They simply stopped happening as it were, with no outcry, demand or request for more. Perhaps because of the presence of more “men in blue” they ran out of steam.

So at that post-Christmas wrap-up celebration it was all everyone wanted to end the festive season, simply memorable Yuletide vibes to bid adieu to 2022; we got that and more, a memorable celebration, period.

Who could wish for anything more than guests were treated to.

It was truly a fitting climax and extension to the “most wonderful time of the year.” And if I must say so myself, thanks to the hosts and guests, “a good time was had by all.”

Happy and Healthy New Year to all… See you around the way.