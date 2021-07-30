Buju Banton and Shenseea offer up summer time vibes

I confess that I might have been covering a bit more Soca oriented events and personalities over the past few weeks. It’s only because in the summer, Soca music and Caribbean carnival festivals are in abundance in North America.

Truth is, Dancehall and Reggae audiences find a lot of enjoyment on the soca scene also.

But here’re a few updates on what’s going on the dancehall and reggae circuit.

Buju Banton has released his own summer anthem dubbed ‘Summer Body’ and Dancehall artiste Shenseea is back with new music following a seven-month hiatus. as is gave fans the first taste from her upcoming debut album, with a new single ‘Run Run.’

Buju Banton wants us to have a little fun and enjoy life this summer with his new single “Summer Body.” As we are in the hottest season of the year, this track is set to be the anthem of the season.

Emphasizing the freedom that comes with summertime, the hit single, ‘Summer Body’ defines the mood for those women who are yearning to return to the outdoor festivities.

Celebrating life, removing doubt and restrictions is the underlying message throughout this single.

Produced by Buju himself alongside dancehall staple Jon Jon, ‘Summer Body’ features the reggae icon’s quintessential deejay style over a hardcore Dancehall riddim, setting the tone for the soundtrack of Summer 2021.

Shenseea, who recently switched management, premiered Run Run on Thursday, July 15, the first single from her upcoming debut album set for release sometime this year. Grammy Award-winning music producer Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor who has also worked with Shakira, John Legend, Drake, and Burna Boy produced ‘Run Run’ .

The official music video for ‘Run Run’ was also released recently on YouTube and Shenseea was viral on Twitter with millions of views following the release.

Send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram : @ProductionJr