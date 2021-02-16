BLACK HISTORY MONTH SEASON

Our history: It’s a perpetual learning process and experience with ample resources to nourish and sustain us… if there’s a hunger

It’s February so it must be that annual period when Black people and all things associated with our presence up to now will be in the media spotlight for 28, or 29 days, that bonus day allotted for those who truly look forward to the annual month of reflection, introspection and celebration things accomplished as well as all that’s possible in this place where we, people of African descent, find ourselves at this point in time regardless of status: place of birth, or by virtue of migration.

And notwithstanding various personal and other social challenges and obstacles, determination is one of the operative words that continue to define and propel us on our journeys to (our) individual and collective objectives. Either way it’s never easy, but the old idiom “nothing ventured, nothing gained,” is always apropos.

So, as I think of something of interest and relevance to contribute to the Black History Month con-versations, for whatever reasons the late and great major league baseball player Hank Aaron came to mind. He, sadly, died earlier this year, January 22, at age 86. All things considered his was a long and fulfilling life, notwithstanding that perpetual presence of race, which continues to impact us all in different ways and varying degrees.

There’s still speculation as to the cause of death — given the current COVID-19 pandemic and his age — there’s naturally much buzz as to how… I’ll go with age; he had run his life span, done his (b.b.time) and, as all of us will, went off to join his contemporaries…

But his legacy will live on… way beyond our individual and collective lifetimes.

He wasn’t a civil rights activist per se, out there pounding the pavement chanting and singing those “No justice, no peace; We shall overcome” mantras, but like many he was low-key, ‘doing’ his ‘race-uplifting work’ for the elevation of Black people in his personal way. One thing is certain, he was engaged in his individual way, playing a role in the elevation of Black people.

There’s bountiful information available in books, magazines, archival newspapers and social media, etc., that attest to that. Go on and learn more about the man if you’re interested. Let’s just say he was more than hammering baseballs.

Hank Aaron’s chosen path in life served him well, brought him both adulation and renown, as well as much (racial/racist) animus when he finally shattered Babe Ruth’s home run record. An accom-plishment that rattled white baseball fans. After all, as superior beings and God’s chosen people Black people, a Black man in this case could/never a most-loved white baseball star.

As an online article reads “His name is all over the baseball record book,” an online article reads, “indeed, Hank Aaron could do it all.”

A Black man and sports figure to emulate.

It’s all part of Black History.