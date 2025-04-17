Be Still – It’s Good For You!

I was speaking with a lovely lady the other day, who is the epitome of a busy woman – caring for, and oftentimes literally running after young children, she’s very involved in her community, travels for business, finds creative ways to stay fit, and now she has informed me, that she is taking a course. Just the thought of all that makes me tired! Not that I should talk. I am one of those people who thrive on that hustle and bustle lifestyle. During these times, I feel energized and seem to work at my best in that state of adrenaline rush.

Without going into the technical, physiological details, adrenaline is produced by your adrenalin gland. It is a hormone that triggers the ‘fight or flight’ response. A surge of adrenaline can make you feel on edge or give you a boost of energy. It can also cause your brain to release dopamine and serotonin chemicals, the happy hormones that regulate your mood. Some people use extreme sports to get that rush.

While adrenaline can be a life saver, being in a prolonged state of adrenaline rush is not sustainable and can have negative effects. From challenges sleeping, weight gain (due to increase production of cortisol, the stress hormone), digestive problems, heart issues, muscle tensions, and more. That is why taking the time to relax and be still, is essential. Yet living in a society where busyness is the norm, where it is over-valued, applauded and rewarded, many of us often feel a sense of guilt when we are doing ‘nothing’. Not realizing that doing ‘nothing’ is in fact critical for our overall health and well being.

While the hustle and bustle lifestyle seem to seek me out, I make a concerted effort to take the time for quietness, to be still. There is often an underlying sense of uneasiness with quietness. Yet, for me, it has always been something that I appreciate and seek out. I relish that time as it enables me to rejuvenate and replenish my energy, guilt-free.

Quietness or relaxation gives you energy. Though this may sound like an oxymoron, the positive benefits of quietness abound. For example, it helps to calm your nerves, lowers your cortisol levels (thus resulting in reduced stress and anxiety), it lowers your heart rate and blood pressure, improves brain function (promoting mental clarity), relaxes your muscles, improves sleep, and more. Experts agree that when you relax, your body moves from a state of ‘fight or flight’ – to ‘rest and digest’, reducing stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. Quiet time is good all around, even when it is incorporated in short bursts so choose what works best for you (e.g., sitting and watching the sunrise or sunset).

As we move further into the season of growth, renewal and restoration, take some quiet time to self-restore. Embrace it, make it a habit, it will do your mind and body a lot of good.

Do you have suggested topics on healthy living that you would like us to explore? Share them with us here: info@latropiqua.ca.