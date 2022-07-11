All things Vincy: From mas, to picnic to Problem Child

Vincy Mas 2022 began on Friday 24 June and is in full swing. It ends Tuesday 5, July.

A couple issues ago I made a mention to Vincy Mas as a must on your bucket list, but if you were unable to go 2022 Vincy Mas you can still get a bit of that experience here on July 16, with the Vincy Unity Picnic in Ontario and a live show in Montreal with Vincy artist Problem Child.

On Saturday, July 16, thousands of Vincentian nationals and friends are expected to converged on Crysler Park in Morrisburg Ontario for the annual Vincy Unity Picnic Canada.

The event is a day of fun for children and adults alike with live music, bouncy castles, landslide, swimming and exhibitors to patronize.

The attendees used the event to reconnect with friends and family and also update themselves about developments within the Vincentian community, music and culture.

The annual picnic tradition began several years ago and is a collaborative effort between the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Associations of Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto.

After the Vincy Picnic all roads lead to Montreal as the “Wet Dreams” party will feature Vincy artist “Problem Child” an international recording artist, songwriter and music producer who one of biggest stars on the Soca scene today.

He’s created a lane of his own, writing for some of the top Soca artists over the years such as Patrice Roberts, Shal Marshall and the King of Soca himself, Machel Montano. Problem Child has also worked with Jamaican-American rapper Safaree and Afrobeat artist Afro B.

In 2019, Problem Child’s single “Nasty Up” was the song of the summer, and he’s continued to drop more projects since then, including his trending singles “Crocodile” and “Danger” featuring Vincentian artist Skinny Fabulous.

He will be performing live in Montreal on July 16, at Wet Dreams at 9475 Rue Meilleur Montréal, QC H2N 2B7.