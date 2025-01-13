25 in 2025

A New Year is here and it’s so important to recognize that if you don’t want your new year to be the same as your last year, you will have to decide to make different choices and then take the necessary action steps to do something different, so that change can occur.

It’s not about making another set of New Year’s resolution on New Year’s Eve; it’s about making better choices 365 days a year.

Don’t kid yourself, be honest and wherever you might find yourself today is your starting point.

Here are 25 questions that you can ask yourself in 2025, to kick-start your journey of self-reflection and intentional living in the New Year!

1) What is a specific goal that I’d like to accomplish by the end of the year?

2) What has slowed down my progress past year?

3) Am I taking care of my health?

4) What lessons have I learned this past year?

5) What is one thing that I can change in my life that would bring me more peace?

6) Am I practicing forgiveness?

7) Am I tending to my spiritual life and growth?

8) What makes me happy or sad?

9) What fears or barriers are holding me back?

10) What accomplishments in 2024 am I proud of?

11) Am I intentional about paying off my debt?

12) Am I saving money for the future?

13) What do I want to learn this year?

14) Do I need to let go of the past?

15) Am I judgmental or critical?

16) Am I a giver or a taker?

17) Am I taking anything or anyone for granted?

18) What is still worth trying even if I fail?

19) Am I using my time wisely?

20) What bad habits do I need to break?

21) Am I a kind person?

22) Am I always angry and negative?

23) Who are the most important people in my life? And do they know that they are important to me?

24) What do I need to improve physically, emotionally, and spiritually?

25) How can I cultivate more gratitude and appreciation daily?

Which of these questions stood out to you?

If you desire change, you have to look at your reality and make changes accordingly. Embrace change with courage and inspiration!

Take a few minutes everyday to appreciate your small wins and give yourself grace when you mess up. Remember, it’s not about being perfect; it’s about being consistent and proud of your progress.

Embrace the New Year with great expectation, believing that it holds opportunities for growth and positive change.

Psalm 90:12

Teach us to realize the brevity of life, so that we may grow in wisdom.

Happy New Year 2025, embrace it with great expectation and I pray that it will be a peaceful and productive year for you!

Bev