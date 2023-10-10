Westmount SDA Church reunion

Save the date and prepare for an unforgettable weekend as we embark on a momentous celebration at the Westmount SDA Church. This long-anticipated event, filled with reunions, captivating programs, and outstanding musical performances, is set to take place during the Thanksgiving weekend from October 6th to 8th.

Nestled atop the hill in Westmount, at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Westmount Avenue, this faithful congregation, predominantly of Caribbean origin, is joyously commemorating its 110th anniversary. Over the years, the Westmount SDA Church has nurtured remarkable talent and excellence, giving rise to numerous professionals, community leaders, and artists who have not only excelled locally but have also gained international acclaim in their respective fields.

This celebratory weekend promises to be a delightful occasion, bringing together former and current members to reconnect with old friends, rekindle cherished relationships, and collectively recommit to the pursuit of social and spiritual excellence.

The weekend’s events offer a diverse and enriching experience, starting on Friday night with “PRAISE & THANKSGIVING,” a heartfelt program filled with expressions of gratitude and devotion. Saturday features “SABBATH WORSHIP,” deepening the spiritual connections of attendees, followed by the engaging “TABLE TALK” in the evening—an interactive discussion where Westmount “Heroes” share their testimonies and anecdotes of success. The weekend reaches its pinnacle with “THE GALA,” a grand black-tie, red-carpet reception promising an elegant and celebratory atmosphere for all.

We are honored to announce that our keynote speaker for the event is the distinguished former pastor of the Westmount SDA Church, Dr. Mansfield Edwards, who has also held the esteemed position of President of the Ontario SDA Conference.

For further details on the vibrant weekend at the Westmount SDA Church or to secure your tickets for “THE GALA,” please call 514-963-7677 or visit the official website at www.westmountsdareunion.com.