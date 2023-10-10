Come and enjoy the Barbados House Montreal Independence Fundraising Gala

Celebrating the Barbadian legacy of strength, pride, and industry. On Saturday November 11, 2023, at Buffet II Gabbiano, guests will be treated to a sensory journey that merges the elegance of Montreal with the spirit of Barbados. The night commences with cocktails at 6 p.m., leading into a gourmet dinner experience at 7 p.m.

There will be distinguished guests, flown in directly from Barbados, ensuring an authentic Barbadian touch to the evening’s festivities.

Tickets: Priced at $125. Reservations are recommended due to limited seating.

Inquiries & Reservations: Contact Barbados.house.montreal@gmail. com or 514-552-1003.