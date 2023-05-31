We have been exploring what it means to have a relationship with God. How we can speak to him through prayer and how He can speak to us through His word, through His ministers and through divine acts of intervention in our lives. However, in order to hear what God has to say to us we have to be available or at least position ourselves to hear. Don’t we?

Usually if we are speaking to someone, we have to be at a certain proximity or closeness; in order to exchange without shouting.

So, that kind of natural interaction tells us that distance impedes on our ability to converse and share with the person we want to talk to. Many of us want to talk to God but we have not come close enough to hear or to much less have a conversation.

I admit, you may shout out to someone in the street to say farewell, to warn them of danger or to inform them of something they may have dropped in the road without knowing it. But when you are having an intimate conversation with your spouse or significant other; we lean in close. Even when the subject matter is sensitive; like in certain medical situations; you will shut the door, pull the curtain and become transparent before this medical professional that you expect to help you. We will explain in detail what is bothering us and what might have been a bother to many in our family bloodline. We will listen attentively to what the expert has to say in the quiet and privacy of the room we’ve entered. It’s like entering a place where our secrets are safe.

Yet, so many times we feel ashamed to open up and explain the things that bother us to God. Sometimes we know that this same issue affects many in the family; yet we don’t want to talk to God about it. Are your secrets safe with God? Does He have a secret place?

Many of us don’t talk to God about our sicknesses, diabetes, addictions, anxieties, depression, unforgiveness, but we are quick to describe in detail a combination of these things to doctors, psychologists, friends and even strangers on our commute.

God wants us to know that we don’t need to be ashamed when we are with him.

Adam, in the garden of Eden, had the most awesome relationship with God. They spent a lot of time together and they would take walks discussing the garden among other things.

But the day Adam sinned he felt shame and when God called out to Him to have one of their regular chats, Adam hid himself. And though he eventually spoke to God just the way he had so many times before; he now hid while he spoke because he knew he was naked and the shame he felt distanced him from God.

God on the other hand, called for him, calling for Adam to come close to him as he often did before. God knew about Adam’s nakedness. He knew about Adam’s sin, his mistake and God even knew how it made Adam feel.

In the same way, God knows about the dirt in your heart even the ones that you try to keep a secret. The impure thoughts, the jealousy, the anger, even the overwhelming sadness that makes your good days feel so dark and heavy at times. God knows about your efforts to do well and some of the work that still has to be done in your life.

When God confronted Adam and when he asked the man to tell him all about it; God’s first action was to offer him a solution and to cover the man better than he could ever do for himself.

Let’s not get caught up in the lies that so easily deceive us and torment our soul. The lies that bring doubt and distance us from God’s presence.

Rather, let’s tell God all about it.

If you had a bad thought or feeling, tell God about it. If you’ve been carrying bitterness, unforgiveness or offense in your heart and it’s been stealing your joy… tell God all about it. He has the ability to step in, to fix the situation, even correct your failed efforts and He has already made a way to remedy the situation. You simply need to tell him all about it.

No need to hide parts of our lives. No need to be ashamed of the process. No need to try to do it on our own.

Instead, let God know all about it so that He can help you, clean you up, mold you like a potter does to clay, transform you, and lead you; even if it has to happen on a daily basis.

Whether after a moment of weakness, a bad judgment call or a frequent offense; God is able to do the work if you come to him. A broken, humbled, apologetic, remorseful heart He will never despise (Psalms 51:17) . So bring your heart to Him in this way. He promises (Philippians 4:6-7) to give you His peace, that passes all understanding, to keep your heart and mind through Christ Jesus. In other words, He himself will protect your heart and mind after He’s done the work that you bring to him unashamed.

I pray that every form of shame would lose its grip off of you as you take a step of faith to enter into the presence of God (His secret place) UNASHAMED and sincere before Him.

If you need prayer, the pastors of the House of Prayer for all Nations church are ready and willing to pray with you.

Otherwise you are welcome to worship God and tell Him all about it at the altar, in the House of the Lord, at 4119 de Maisonneuve West.

Tynesha