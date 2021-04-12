Third Wave is here so big people things are happening behind closed doors

Since the first wave of the Covid19 outbreak, promoters have put events on a pause forcing them and deejays to look for other sources of income.

It was then up to Djs to step up and find different ways to stay relevant, showcase and entertain the masses via social media.

This year I have decided to celebrate my birthday weekend at two virtual platforms. For the first time I will be doing two Virtual events, one Friday 23rd April on TWITCH.TV and the other will be Saturday 24th on ZOOM.us.

The high number of daily positive Covid-19 cases caused by the new variant, we have officially started the third wave.

As a result the premier of Quebec has tightened restrictions again, closing gyms and limiting houses of worship to 25 people from 250, making surgical masks mandatory at workplaces among other steps.

These long and constantly changing restrictions are having a negative impact on our mental health, as we are socially isolated and struggling to maintain some sort of sanity during this pandemic.

But we are living in a new age and things are not the same so all we can do now is adapt as well.

Therefore the reason I have decided to celebrate my birthday virtually this year.

I will be using these two social media platforms “TWITCH.TV & ZOOM LIVE” for my birthday celebration.

On Friday April 23, I will be doing my annual event title “Big People Ting” on Twitch.tv for the first time. (Twitch.tv is an Amazon service that is known as the world’s leading live streaming platform for gamers and the things we love. It allows gamers to watch and chat with millions of other fans from around the world.)

Twitch is completely free and doesn’t require viewers to log in. Creating an account, however, viewers can follow me on Twitch.tv/productionsounds and watch this event as it starts at 6pm sharp and finishes at 1am.

Seven hour musical journey by : – Production Sounds : 6pm – 7pm Twitch.tv/productionsounds – Dj rjbiggz : 7pm to 8pm twitch.tv/rjbiggz1 – James Bond: 8pm to 9pm twitch.tv/thereggaejam – Dj Powda514: 9pm to 10pm twitch.tv/powda514 – Sweet Chunes: 10pm to 11pm twitch.tv/djsweetchunes – Production Sounds : 11pm – 12pm Twitch.tv/productionsounds – Greenz Connection: 12pm to 1am twitch.tv/greenzconnection

On Saturday April 24, I’ve created a new concept for my first ever Virtual Fete called “Behind Closed Doors” – Pyjama & Lingerie, on Zoom.

(Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, chat, and webinars.)

Zoom Fetes are my favorite as there are instant interactions with all the viewers. Behind Closed Doors is the main event of the two because it’s suitable for the current lockdown/curfew.

This virtual event starts at 9.30pm as Montreal curfew is in effect and goes to 1am. Being its a Pyjama & Lingerie edition, viewers are in the comfort of their home and entertained by Djs such as Nemesis Soundz, Dj Fire Jones and of course Production Sounds. Meeting ID:89777082773,

Passcode : ZOOMFETE

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or

Instagram: @Productionjr