The true love of the father

As we are in the Father’s Day season, I can’t help but think about the abba father and what a good good father He is. He is truly a giver. This eternal father of ours has given us everything that we have. He loves us with an everlasting love.

When we think of a loving father we think of a protector, a provider and a source of security. Well, the Bible tells us in Genesis that God said: “I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food.”

He created “the heavens and the earth,” the sun, moon and stars to serve the precious life he had created on the 6th day. The Bible says that everything he made was good but to mankind he gave dominion, responsibility and trust because of His relationship with us. Do you see how great is the father’s love for us? All of these life-long gifts are just the tip of the iceberg in God’s blessings.

The Bible records God saying: “So if you sinful people know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your heavenly Father give good gifts to those who ask him.” (Mathew 7:11)

Dear readers, it’s time to sit at our father’s feet and talk to him and learn about him and share our heart with him and discover first hand how he delights in us.

The Bible tells us in James 4:8 that when “we come near to God and draw close to him; He will draw near to us.” This is His desire for us to know him more and to have a relationship and fellowship with him.

Whether we recognize all his goodness or not; the most important thing is that God loves us. In fact, God is love. God loved the world so much that He gave His son Jesus so that whoever believes in Him may not be lost but have eternal life.

Not only does He provide for us and protect us on earth but He longs for us to have a relationship with Him as father and son and father and daughter. Sin interfered with the fellowship God had with mankind in the beginning but like any father He will find a way and make a way to reconcile and save his children. The way that God has made for us to return to Him both as we live in the earth and as a soul lives on in eternity; is through Jesus Christ the anointed son of God. The heart of the father yearns for each of His beloved children to recognize his love, provision, protection and the way of salvation He has made through Jesus Christ the anointed lamb of God.

He wants us to all join Him in heaven by receiving his son Jesus Christ. Yet even while we are sinners, He loves us and shows us mercy and grace.

Salvation is a wonderful thing; it offers life abundantly and eternal life in Christ yet to each of us saved or unsaved; the father has blessings and provisions for us all … simply because we are His children and because He is inherently good. Yes! A good Father and a good God.

For he gives his sunlight to both the evil and the good, and he sends rain on the just and the unjust alike.

(Matthew 5:45).

This Father’s Day remember you have a father who knows your name and has known you even before you were planted in your mothers womb.

Even now He sees you and waits for you. I leave you with the words of Zephaniah: “The Lord thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; He will save, He will rejoice over thee with joy; He will rest in His love, He will joy over thee with singing.”

Isn’t that love!