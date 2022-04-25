THE PROVINCIAL ELECTION IS ON…

This literary offering was supposed to be a continuation of last publication’s

The reality of it all is language, knowing and speaking the right one, are a king-queen political duo in Quebec (politics).

And CAQ supporters are not showing any interest or care in what the other parties are offering… if anything, in any part of the province, to safeguard English language and/or other minority communities and rights in Quebec.

As I’m mentally chipping away at ideas and thoughts the morning of Wednesday, April 20, gathering substantive words to build cogent ideas, etc. came news that the former Montreal mayoral candidate is back in the political ring and limelight: he’s in the process of jumping into the “political ring,” this time at the provincial level.

But for whatever it’s worth, the usual daily banal political norm have been forced to give way to hardscrabble substantive politics… as party leaders do politics: appeal to the masses to help them sustain their (parties) political lives.

So Iistening to Quebec’s besieged Liberal opposition party leader Dominique Anglade earlier this week in a Q&A session on Montreal Talk Radio stening to Quebec’s besieged Liberal opposition party leader Dominique Anglade earlier this week in a Q&A session on Montreal Talk Radio on the only English language station in the city (and province where language, (among certain other intangibles) is almost sacrilegious), and she fielded questions of interest and concern to the majority English callers concerned about the current and future place of English speakers, especially young people and their futures in the province) given their perceived sense of the ongoing fragility of the English language right now and going forward the strangling impact of the burgeoning pressure of government-imposed sanction on the use of the nation’s (Canada’s) other constitutionally protected other national language, which the current, as well as previous and successive provincial governments continue to use their constitutional provincial powers to stifle.

And while the near future doesn’t bode well, particularly the coming fall provincial election, particularly the besieged and slowly diminishing (historic) English speaking community, growing numbers of so-called Anglophones are becoming restive about their futures in the province, to borrow a standard and recurring sentiment of English speakers, “where I was born and have lived most… or all of my life, Quebec.” What with what appears to be, and which many believe will be a guaranteed win by the CAQ (which at this point seems to have no qualms about the restive and declining English-speaking community and making their minority language status in Quebec any easier.

In fact, the governing party continues to have no qualms about flaunting its electoral powers based continual electoral wins in recent by-elections, simply padding its already overwhelming majority status, which none of the opposition parties are seemingly unable to chip away at. As in recent by-elections they’re simply being shoved by the wayside, being gradually “pushed into political insignificance,” some commentators have stated. Challengers are participating, but are essentially being pushed by the wayside as the CAQ continues to wrack up win after win in recent by elections across the province, not the least of which was one on Montreal’s South Shore, where a Black woman won big for the CAQ. The Liberal party placed an unflattering 5th place.

And don’t hold your breath, the premier of all Quebecers is not suffering/feeling any backlash from (English language) zealots or other critics.

The man and his party do not have any soft spot for ‘English language whiners’ and their complaints about lack of proper health care for the elderly who were housed in named residences and related deaths at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic…

To date none of the other contending political parties have been able to tap into CAQ support.

Is the party akin to a decades-old political juggernaut, much like the Liberal Parti of Quebec once was?

Breathe easy. There’s familiar political reinforcement on the way. Time will determine that.