The seasons are shifting and summer is on its way.

Isn’t it amazing how spring helps us remember the beauty of God’s creations? As the birds return, the flowers bloom and the sunlight shines longer and brighter than the months before. We even remember the beauty of the foliage on the trees.

Friends, it’s time to remember the beauty of the fruits and harvest God has brought to your life.

You know there is a church song that says “count your blessings, name them one by one; count your blessings see what God has done…and it will surprise you what the Lord has done.” Do we take the time to do that? Do you even recognize the hand of God and His blessings?

There is an abundance of blessings that God has been showering over your life! Don’t let the doom and gloom and constraints of the times we are in damper your perspective. God is still God and always in control. God is good and faithful. No matter how things may seem, remember that “He has made everything beautiful in its time” (Ecclesiastes 3:11).

And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished (Philippians 1:6) For he gives his sunlight to both the evil and the good, and he sends rain on the just and the unjust alike (Matthew 5:45).

So don’t think there hasn’t been any showers of blessings in your life because you feel unworthy… it is not about you. God is good and just period. Blessings are a manifestation of His goodness and a demonstration of His love for you. Sometimes we miss it because it is not what we expected but there are many ways that God is pouring out His goodness on mankind.

The unexpected meal that was brought to your doorstep. The thoughtful package shipped to your address from a loved one, even the technology that allows us all to connect with one another from anywhere in the world.

There is so much to give thanks for. So much that we take for granted.

The angels that protect us on our way to and from home. What if the day your kids made you late, actually prevented you from being in a huge car crash on your route. What about the loss of your job during the pandemic and how some of you became so innovative and created a whole new business prospect for yourselves. You were probably frustrated, discouraged, hopeless, but the rain that felt like a storm was only God watering the ground for a great harvest.

These are all God’s blessings in disguise.

Many of us, however, tend to fear, run, or complain in the face of the storm; like Jesus’ own disciples did, as we are told in Mark 4:35. Let us not lose heart but praise Him when we don’t understand. When troubles arise, sing praises! Who knows, what if what you call a storm is simply an abundance of rain- showers of blessings to be exact.

So let it rain.