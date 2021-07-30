QUEBEC Vaccine Lottery Is Drawing Them In

Fuelled by conspiracy theories and individual hesitancies it’s no surprise that the numbers say that minority communities have been the least willing to rush to take the COVID-19 vaccines.

While Black people in the US and Canada to have been shown to be the most affected by the virus, surveys in both countries also show that vaccine hesitancy is significantly high among Black, Asian, and other minority groups.

Vaccine apathy in Quebec is also common among minorities, many of whom are saying that they are not fully opposed to vaccination they just want to “wait it out” before going in. The government is trying to persuade the minds of those who are yet to be vaccinated by using the almighty dollar to shift perceptions.

As a way of dealing with those hesitancies the Quebec government has decided to inject some money into the vaccine debate.

In an announcement earlier in the month, Health Minister Christian Dube and Finance Minister Eric Girard stated that any Quebecer who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register in Loto-Québec draws, which will take place each Friday in August. Eligible people can win up to a $150,000 prize or a $10,000 scholarship by registering online. A $1-million grand prize will also be drawn on Sep. 3, along with 16 $20,000 scholarships among Quebecers who are fully vaccinated by Aug. 31.

For Quebecers from the age 12 to 17 between August 1 and August 27, 2021, the vaccination contest will hold weekly draws for two $10,000 scholarships among the people entered after receiving their first dose of vaccine, for a total value of $80,000.

On September 3, 2021, a draw for sixteen scholarships of $20,000 each, will be held for people age 12 to 17 after receiving 2 doses of vaccine. The first dose must have been received before August 3 and the second dose before August 31.

Minors they must have the consent of and be entered by their parent or guardian

The goal is for the government to get at least 75% of the population aged 12 and older vaccinated by August 31. The lotto opened on Sunday, July 25, and the government is saying that the response is overwhelming with close to a million people registering for the lottery.

Draw dates

Every Friday from August 6 to September 3:

• August 6: Entries close at 11:59 p.m. on August 5.

• August 13: Entries close at 11:59 p.m. on August 12.

• August 20: Entries close at 11:59 p.m. on August 19.

• August 27: Entries close at 11:59 p.m. on August 26.

• September 3: Entries close at 11:59 p.m. on August 31.

The names of the winners will be announced Tuesdays after the draw, at 1 p.m.

Winners of the September 3, draw will be announced the day of the draw.

You only need to register once to be entered in all the draws.

You can also enter by phone if you don’t have Internet access. Dial 1-877-644-4545.