Celebrate Emancipation Day virtually on Aug.1

The prime ministers of several Caribbean islands will share messages of empowerment on Sunday August 1, when the Caribbean Coalition Network of Montreal hosts it first major event, a virtual Emancipation Day Celebration.

The Coalition Network was formed last July when representatives from several of the city’s island associations including Barbados, Guyana, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Montserrat, Grenada and Jamaica began laying the groundwork.

The idea back then was to use individual resources to support each other, to coordinate on events and if called upon, speak on issues of common interest.

And they are inviting Montrealers to celebrate with them virtually with an on-line event highlighted by message from Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados; Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua & Barbuda; Prime Minister Mark Phillips of Guyana and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Jamaica High Commissioner Sharon Miller will deliver a message on behalf of Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Honourable Oliver Joseph, will represent Grenada on behalf of Dr. Keith Mitchell and Mrs. Ketlyn Maitland-Blades speak on behalf Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerritt of Dominica.

The event is also packed with inspiring presentations by a line-up of high profile speakers including Ms. Erica Neeganawedgin, PhD, (Taino), an assistant professor in Critical Policy, Equity and Leadership Studies at Western University’s Faculty of Education as well as geneologist, Mrs. Sandra Eaddy,

The Emancipation Day Celebration viewers will hear from the various honorary consuls, organization leaders and also learn about what was known as bush medicine and household items used in earlier times such as coal pot and iron comb.

Sharon Nelson of the Jamaica Association and Cynthia Waithe of the Barbados Association will host the evening, which runs from 3PM to 5PM.

Register on Eventbrite. (https://emancipationday1834.eventbrite.ca/)