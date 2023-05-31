Quebec netballers grab Silver in BC

Quebec Netballers did the province proud, earning a silver medal win at the National Netball Championship held in Vancouver, this past Victoria Weekend on May 18 & 19.

The team battled their through the early rounds of the tournament defeating Ontario 48- 42 and Alberta 34-29 to face the powerhouse British Columbia squad in the finals.

In the highly anticipated contest, the women carrying the Fleur de Lys were eventually overwhelmed by the home-team by a score of 65 to 29.

Quebec was represent by Ayana Ashton, Tama Edwards, Terrian Julien, Cardesha King, Ladonna Lamonth, Nicole Lindo, Ophelia Odle, Allison Roberts, Jolorn Samuel, Jeseca Samuels and Maisie Wynd Smith.

The team was coached by Peggy Ann Edwards and Gerry Leigertwood, managed by Annette Bowen, administered by Leiticia Audain, with physio Joan Alleyne and Umpire Keisha Wilson.

The provincial team plays under the auspices of the Quebec Amateur Netball Association, which invites all Montrealers interested in the playing netball to contact Peggy Ann Edwards (Red Socks Netball Team) @ 514 244 4772 or Annette Bowen (Hairon Netball Team) @ 514 774 8956 or Gerry Leigertwood (Antilles) (514) 824-5116. All levels of players are welcome.