Tina Turner made her mark

The world mourned the passing of Tina Turner on May 24 at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland after a long a complicated illness.

With a career that spanned 66 years from 1957, the American born, high-energy Diva earned her title as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll with an endless list of hits that made her one of the biggest-selling recording artists of all time, with over 100 million records sold with success in R&B, soul, and rock n roll.

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Tennessee, she first hit the stage with then husband Ike Turner’s band in 1957.

Her first recording was a year later with a single ‘Boxtop.’

She went on to record a string of hits with the Ike and Tina Turner Revue including “River Deep – Mountain High,” “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long”, “I Want to Take You Higher,” “Come Together,” “Honky Tonk Woman,” “Get Back,” and Proud Mary.

The duo went separate ways in 1976,

Among her hits released in the 80s, 90s and 2020s were, “Look Me In The Heart,” “Simply The Best,” “Missing” , “When The Heartache is Over”, and “Don’t Leave Me This Way.”

Inspite of her spectacular talent and accomplishments, Turner never found the appreciation she desired at home because of innate racism in the industry.

She was quoted as explaining to television host Larry King that she mever attained true superstardom in the USA: “ (I’m) not as big as Madonna. I’m as big as Madonna in Europe. I’m as big, in some places, as The Rolling Stones.”

Tina Turner leaves behind her husband Erwin Bach.