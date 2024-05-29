Pick Yourself Up!

Getting knocked down in life is a given; getting up and moving forward is a choice.

Life can be complicated and challenging at times. Sometimes, you just feel like crawling up in bed and giving up. You keep getting knocked down, wondering if you have the strength or the energy to get back up.

But remember…

Our lives are an awesome gift from God, and we have to get up when we fall; we can’t stay down permanently.

Be encouraged! You will bounce back from your setback if you are intentional.

Do not give up! There are so many things all around you for which you can be grateful! Your present circumstances do not define you.

“This is what the LORD says: When people fall down, do they not get up?”

Jeremiah 8:4

Decide that you’re not going to stay down! Get up, dust yourself off, and keep moving forward!!!

It’s a choice that you consciously have to make. We have to take responsibility for our lives. Start where you are, not where you wish you were, and take it one step at a time. We have to crawl before we walk and walk before we run.

Failure is not just about falling but about refusing to get back up after you fall. When your inner voice keeps telling you to stay down, you can’t do it, or you’re not worthy, you need to delete those negative tapes playing in your head and make new positive tapes.

Our self-talk influences every aspect of our lives. Negative self-talk is all the negative thoughts that you say to yourself about yourself. The good news is that we can change the negativity into positive words of affirmation and change the direction of our lives.

Change takes time. You’ve probably been talking negatively to yourself for a long time, so it will take time to change those patterns. Sometimes, you have to encourage yourself. Find positive ways to encourage yourself that will work for you.

We all fall, fail, and get discouraged, but we must decide not to stay down.

I love that Proverbs 24:16 says,

“For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again.”

You will rise again, and you will be stronger than you were before.

So, rest when needed, get up, stand tall, keep the faith, and keep pressing forward!

Blessings!

Bev