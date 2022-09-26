One Small Step

Just a reminder.. .

Make it a point to be intentional and do something every day that will bring you a little closer to your goals and your calling.

Every purposeful step that you take moves you closer to your destiny.

Yes, it may be a struggle and it may be challenging at times, but it will be worth it in the end.

Progress is impossible without a decision and commitment to change. We spend so much time thinking about what we can’t do and very little quality time thinking about what we can do.

Negativity is a dream killer.

You have to decide what you want to do and take the necessary small intentional steps to get you there.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said: “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

We all have the same twenty-four-hours in a day, what you do in your twenty-four hours will determine the progress that you’ll make.

Do something today that will inch you closer to a better tomorrow.

“You are anointed and equipped to carry out everything God intends for you to do. Live your destiny!” Pastor Tony Evans

Sometimes, you just have to push yourself and do things that you don’t like to do or even want to do to get the result that you desire and one day you will thank yourself for not giving up.

No more excuses. Be intentional and remember small steps eventually turn into miles if you keep moving.

Change comes one decision at a time. Our choices today will determine our future.

Make the decision that you will never stop improving.

So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up – Galatians 6:9

Focus on and celebrate your progress.

Your journey does not have to be perfect even the smallest step forward is still a step and it’s still movement.

Don’t get discouraged because your progress may seem too slow; learn to enjoy the journey.

Trust God in the process, be bold, be grateful, be consistent, be patient, stay positive and keep pressing on your hard work will

pay off.

Stay strong! I’m cheering you on!

Bev