Monnaie Money: showcasing some of Montreal’s best

Nompumelelo Moyo (LJI)

The annual Monnaie Money Talent Show, a much-anticipated event in Montreal’s cultural calendar, returns this Saturday, February 24, at the Oscar Peterson Concert Hall, 7141 Sherbrooke Street West. Montrealers are all invited to attend, with doors opening at 6pm for an evening of performances and community celebration.

Brian Smith, the event’s project coordinator, promises fresh acts, with dynamic performances that will keep audiences engaged and entertained. This event which has been running for 14 years is hosted by the Carrefour Jeunesse-emploi de CDN-NDG and the aim is to promote Black history month, financial education for youth in Montreal and provides young people with a platform and chance to perform in a professional setting. The cherry on top is that the winners get cash prizes with first prize being $1000, 2nd prize is $500 and 3rd prize is $250.

Smith who is the project coordinator of the event says that he is expecting a full house this year a nd it will be a tough competition based on the calibre of contestants. One can expect a mixed bag of performances and music from the likes of Serani, Junior and Claren, Ashley Muchena amongst others. The judging panel is also made up of reputable in dividuals.

The highlight for the evening will be an awards ceremony that will honor individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities, Radio Broadcaster Duke Eaton will receive the Egbert Gaye award for Media Excellence, this award will be conferred on him by Emar Mitchell, the Late Egbert Gaye’s son. Entertainer, Jah- Cutta will be presented with the Wall of Fame Award.

There will also be promotional booths but the biggest take away from all this is that this is a family event, families can spend time together whilst enjoying live entertainment in a relaxed environment.

Aspiring talents who missed this year’s audition are encouraged to keep an eye out for next year’s opportunities. Submission of audition videos will open for the upcoming event, offering another chance to join the impressive roster of contestants.

Smith extends his gratitude to the event’s sponsors, including TD Bank and the Government of Canada, whose ongoing support has been instrumental in the event’s success over the years.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and for more details contact Brian Smith on 514 817 3941.