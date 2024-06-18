Miss Ivyline Fleming celebrates her 100th Birthday

Brian Smith

Originally Greenland District, Manchester, Jamaica, Ivyline Fleming first touched the shores of Montreal in 1959 as part of a federal government plan in which eligible black women could work in domestic service; after a year, they received landed immigrant status and, after five, could apply for citizenship. Almost from the outset, she became involved in community organizations — and that involvement lasted nearly 60 plus years.

Always there to serve her community, Miss Fleming first joined the Negro Citizen Association

When the Jamaica Association of Montreal was established in 1962, Fleming joined and rose through the ranks before becoming its first and only female president.

In 1983, she founded the Women’s Auxiliary of the Jamaica Association of Montreal and later she created her own association, the Jamaican Canadian Community Women’s League of Montreal Inc. “This time I was looking at community. I always like to work with younger people, to encourage them.”

Throughout her many years of community service, Miss Ivyline Fleming has won many awards and has received many recognitions from all levels of government and the community.

Among honours Fleming has earned are the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal (2002), a medal of appreciation from the prime minister of Jamaica for her services to Jamaicans in Canada (2003), a medal from the Quebec government (2006) for services to the community and an outstanding citizen’s award (2012) from the borough of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce for volunteerism and social involvement.

Since officially retiring about 10 years ago, Miss Ivyline Fleming has had some health challenges that have restricted her mobility and she is now living in an assisted living seniors home in the town of Mount Royal.

Always regal in her appearance Miss Ivyline Fleming has always committed herself to do the best she can to serve the Black Community in Quebec.

The motto “One Help One! One Teach One!” is one she lives by.

We love you, Miss Ivyline Fleming.

Happy Birthday