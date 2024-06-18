Lance is looking for a good Home

Lance is a black toddler with a friendly and easy temperament. He at times can be an active child who continues to develop in a health manner and is meeting all of his milestones. Lance requires daily medication; however, his current health situation remains stable.

Lance could benefit from a daycare program to help encourage socialization. Lance is a child that enjoys bedtime stories as part of his nightly routine. Lance is an active age-appropriate child that could benefit from a stable routine as he response well to a predictable structure. Potential foster parents should be open to supporting family contacts.

The ideal foster family would be that of the black community and who would be open to caring for Lance on a long-term basis or make a commitment to care for him as long as needed.

Interested foster parents should contact Batshaw Youth and Family centres and inquire about Lance. We can be reached at 514 932-7161 ext. 1139.