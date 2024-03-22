Luggage Restrictions

Read the fine print and avoid surprises:

International Air Transport Association (IATA) provides airline industry standards and best practices for baggage management. Airlines adhere to IATA regulations to transport personal items, carry-ons and checked luggage. Individual airline policies may differ.

Think about your packing habits:

Pre vious travel experiences will influence how you pack your bags. Some individuals prepare so far in advance they forget what they packed and find duplicates or nonessentials. Others wait until the last minute to pack and discover impractical “just in case” items. Travel shakes up a normal routine, so finding familiar items in your bags can be a source of comfort when away from home.

Airlines capitalize on your psychological stress by imposing non-refundable fees (with some exceptions) based on travel class, size, weight and number of bags. Check out websites that offer tutorials and helpful tips on how to pack.

Transporting your luggage:

Focus on your destination, and make a list of what to bring based on length of time away and type of bag used. Weigh and pre-book your luggage ahead of time to reduce extra costs. The type and size of aircraft w ill determine how your luggage is stored. Although retrofitted cabins accommodate more carry-ons, once overhead bins are full, any remaining bags are tagged and gate-checked, usually free of charge. If you ignore a gate request to size your bag and it does not fit under your seat or in the overhead bin, expect to pay a hefty penalty.

Things to consider:

• Borrowing luggage or allowing someone else to pack for you can be risky. You will be held responsible if your bag is found to contain prohibited items or tests positive for drug residue.

• Traveller scan volunteer to be weighed with carry-on at the departure gate for aircraft weight estimates and surveys.

• Ship or mail gifts ahead of time to avoid extra fees and cumbersome baggage.

You invested in your trip, you are the real gift!

