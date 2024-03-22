Life can be challenging at times; we all know that the struggles of life are real, but a kind word can literally change someone’s entire world.

Kindness is not a sign of weakness; kindness

requires courage, and it

requires you to be vulnerable.

Every single day, you have an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life. Even the smallest

gesture can make a big difference.

Think about it… Are you a kind person? Do you routinely show acts of

kindness?

We have no idea what people are going through on any given day, and sometimes, we don’t realize the impact that we could have with a simple act of kindness or a kind word.

It doesn’t hurt to be

friendly; smiling takes the same energy as frowning.

I’ve never heard anyone ever say that they regret

being kind.

It may take some effort to go the extra mile and even be a little inconvenient, but the result will be worth it.

I am forever grateful for the compassion and kindness people have shown me.

Maya Angelou says we should all try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.

So remember:

Acts of kindness make you feel good… Acts of kindness make others feel good…

And kindness never goes out of style.

I love this quote,

“Be kind. For everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”

Proverbs 16:24 – Kind words are like honey, sweet to the soul and healthy for the body.

Be genuine and let the people around you know that you care.

A smile, an encouraging word, or a compliment can make a difference to someone hurting.

Decide to do something nice for someone just because, and remember that you can make a difference.

Be the reason someone feels incredibly loved and encouraged this week.

There are opportunities to be kind all around you.

Bev