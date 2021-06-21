Kiddies Carnival goes virtual on June 26

If we are to preserve culture we must continue to create it and it starts with our kids who needs to know their Caribbean heritage.

Our Caribbean heritage can affect how children build values, language, belief systems, and an understanding of themselves as individuals and as members of society.

Children can receive these Caribbean cultural influences in different ways, such as through their parents, their environment, and the media. So it’s important as a community we come together and teach our kids the right way.

I have always been a little disappointed to know that our carnival organization had nothing planned for our kids this coming summer and it’s the reason I teamed up with West-Can Performing Company and Roots Cultural Association, to present CARIBBEAN KIDDIES CELEBRATION – VIRTUAL EDITION.

Caribbean Kiddies Celebration is a virtual interactive event on Zoom.us, which takes place on Saturday June 26 from 11am to 1pm.

Music will be supplied by Dj Powda, Nemesis Sounds and Production Sounds, this virtual experience is not only about music and dancing but costumes and craft making as well.

Parents that are interested in getting their kids involve can simple call these number to register their kids free.

Phone : 514 882-6066 / 514 641-9149.

n keeping with the spirit of carnival we would like to assist the children in making a carnival costume. Some of the supplies for the activity will be provided free of charge and available for pick up on June 19. Support the kids.

Send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or follow me on Instagram @PRODUCTIONJR.