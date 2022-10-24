Hilltoppers hand out awards at scaled-back affair

Hilltoppers Sport and Cultural Club’s “micro-banquet and awards ceremony” was held on October 8, at The Chalet in Dollard des Ormeaux.

It was a toned-down affair but the excitement and camaraderie were in free flow as members and supporters welcomed the opportunity to socialize after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Highlight of the evening was the presentation of annual awards and recognition of the contributions of members.

Among those recognized were: Troy Daniel :

Most Outstanding Player;

Ranell Thomas and Robert Drummond: Most Valuable Players;

Most Improved Players: Johnny Francois and

Jerry Simon;

Marvin Charles and Richard Rossi: Most Disciplined Player and Joel Gordon, Michael Roach and Rodney Simon: Members of the Year.

BestBite Catering Services provided an array of succulent dishes for the evening.

Officers and members of the club extend a “big thank you” to all who attended as well as to all their supporters. And they extend an early invitation to their gala banquet carded for November 18, 2023 to celebrate the 49th Anniversary of Hilltopper Sports and Cultural Club.

In photo from left: Jerry Simon, Troy Daniel, Michael Roach, Rodney Simon, Joel Gordon and Ranell Thomas together with the presenters of the evening.