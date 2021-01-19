Happy New Year. Celebrating Mikey Dangerous

“We never know the worth of water until the well runs dry”‘, for me that sums up

2020 in a nutshell.

Let me first and foremost wish all the Community Contact readers and Soca & Reggae lovers a Happy, Prosperous and Healthy New year.

During this past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned our lives upside down and changed not just the way we live and work but also how we think and behave.

Every part of the world has been affected, and every aspect of life has been impacted.

Our everyday routines were brought to a stop, and any sense of normalcy

was lost. While we stop and look at the world around us, I cannot help but realize what I used to take for granted.

If anything, perhaps there are some life lessons to take away from this pandemic.

Despite the chaos and uncertainty in our community right now, I would

like to shed more light on our Montreal local talents in 2021.

Do you remember the Montreal Reggae Artist who was presented with the

2008 JUNO AWARD?

Mikey Dangerous whose real name is Michael Glanville, born and raised in Kingston Jamaica is a Montreal/Canadian Reggae artist Mikey Dangerous has been infusing the musical landscape with quality Reggae for over a decade earning him recognition as a solid, talented, all-round performing and recording artist.

Montreal expressed lots of gratitude when Mikey Dangerous made history

with his 2008 hit single “Don’t go Pretending” that won the 2008 JUNO AWARD for Reggae Recording Of The Year.

Mikey Dangerous has not just made it easier for other local talents in Montreal but continue to set an example for others in our community.

As I was reading the Jamaica Observer’s Splash couple days ago, I learnt that Mikey Dangerous took the Number One spot on the Rebel Vibez Canadian Reggae Top Ten chart with Wicked Hearted, featuring Sizzla.

The song “Wicked Hearted” by Mikey Dangerous & Sizzla is produced by Dub Tone Music — was released in September 2019 as part of the Reggae

Hot Plate Vol 1 compilation. The set also features songs from others acts, including Jah Mason and Lutan Fyah.

Mikey Dangerous was pleasantly surprised when he heard the song had

topped the chart.

“I’m surprised and appreciative at the same time.

When you work hard, you put a lot of passion into a song, and the fans

love it, it feels amazing because they are the ones who really decide

which songs they like. With the song being number one, this is proof they like it and I feel blessed,” he said.

FOLLOW MIKEY DANGEROUS ONLINE @

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mikey-Dangerous/9505023468

https://twitter.com/Mikey_Dangerous

http://www.reverbnation.com/mikeydangerous

http://music.cbc.ca/#!/artists/MIKEY-DANGEROUS

https://soundcloud.com/mikey-dangerous

http://instagram.com/mikeydangerousofficial/

Reggae music in Montreal is not only appreciated on a local level but

international also, thanks to certain artist like Jah Cutta, Mello G,

Mikey Dangerous, Sampaloo & more…

Island Facts :

– Jan 3rd 1972 -Trini supergroup Xtatik’s vocalist Peter C. was born

on this day in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.

– Jan 4th 1901 -Famed Trinidadian writer born on this day.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to email –

Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram – @Productionjr