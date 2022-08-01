Go Outside Your Comfort Zone

Is it time for you to try something new?

Sometimes we get stuck in a rut and fear stepping out of our comfort zones. The only problem is if we stay where we are because of fear, we become stagnant, and our personal growth ceases.

Trying something new may feel scary, but that’s okay; you may just have to do it scared.

When I started doing yoga, I had no idea what I was doing, and I probably looked ridiculous. But, after a few months, I could tell that I was improving and getting stronger with every workout.

You don’t know what the outcome will be unless you try.

We talk ourselves out of so many new experiences and adventures because of the fear of the unknown, and we miss out on many opportunities; not trying something new limits your chances of changing your present situation.

We are naturally fearful when we start something new and unfamiliar, but we have to decide to push through the fear and keep going forward.

For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline –

2 Timothy 1:7

You have to be willing to put yourself out there. You must be willing to fail and get back up and try again. You have to be ready to learn from your mistakes.

For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again. – Proverbs 24:16

Failure is part of the process; to succeed at anything, you must understand that failure is part of

success.

Remember:

Life shrinks and expands in proportion to one’s courage.—–Anais Nin

Trying something new can change your whole perspective.

But…

You have to be WILLING… to do something different.

What have you always wanted to do that you’ve been too scared to try?

If you dare to begin your journey, you’ll have what it takes to succeed, but you’ll never know what you can or can’t do unless you try.

Letting go of the familiar and embracing something new and different in your life is a decision only you can make.

You have that kind of

courage in you.

Go ahead… Try something new!

Bev