Gala Dynastie: An Afternoon of Celebration and Recognition

The Fondation Dynastie hosted an unveiling event for the finalists of the 8th edition of Gala Dynastie and the program for Semaine Dynastie on February 9th at Place des Arts, in the Salon Urbain. The event was graced with talented artists and creators who gathered to celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of Quebec’s black talent in the fields of arts, media, and culture.

The afternoon event opened with greetings from multiple speakers who shared their involvement and desire to fulfill the foundation’s mission, touching upon themes of personal responsibility, perseverance, and the importance of community support. There was also excitement and appreciation expressed for the upcoming festivities that will be hosted by the foundation this upcoming Spring.

Immense gratitude was conveyed for the incredible efforts that were made by the foundation’s team, from management to production, logistics to marketing, the team was applauded for their tireless commitment to creating events that not only celebrate but also elevate Black talent. Most of all, Carla Beauvais, General Director hailed as a visionary leader for the foundation, was celebrated for her invaluable contributions to the organization.

Additional praise was given to the partners TD, L’oreal, SODEC and, NATYF TV and many more whose support and belief have been instrumental in realizing the organization’s mission. Their contributions were praised as essential factors in the success of the foundation.

As the event progressed, anticipation for the announcement of nominees grew. Attendees eagerly awaited the unveiling of those recognized for their outstanding contributions and talent.

Tracy Paulotte, head of program outreach was welcomed to the stage to share her reflections on the gala’s humble beginnings and its rise within the community. She highlighted the rigorous selection process undertaken by the dedicated juries, in which they had to review over 673 applications. Regardless of this challenge, the jury was able to fairly narrow down the nominations. There were a total of 25 categories, where upwards of 5 nominees were selected. The categories range from musicians, authors, dancers, comedians, actors, online personalities, and many more.

Amidst the celebration, heartfelt reflections were shared from multiple hosts. Among them, was Garihanna who spoke passionately about her journey and the significance of the gala in honoring Black excellence, proudly proclaiming that “Building your dynastie is building your reputation.”

With the nominees revealed and the excitement lingering in the air, the Gala Dynastie continues to showcase the rich diversity of Black talent across various fields in Quebec. As the event drew to a close, guests were invited to partake in a festive atmosphere complete with food, drinks, and entertainment.

The gala served as a platform to announce exciting developments, such as their highly anticipated black carpet event and the launch of a new playlist on Spotify, featuring music from past gala performances encouraging attendees to relive the magic of previous events and discover new talent through the curated playlist.

Tickets for Semaine Dynastie are now available on The Fondation Dynastie website, inviting everyone to join in the celebration. The program will include events such as Brunch Dynastie, Convos Dynastie, Lokal: A Pop-UP Shop, and many more. So mark your calendars and get ready for a week of Dynastie.