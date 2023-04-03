Full complement of food, bursaries, and dancing at Vincy Brunch

On Sunday, March 19, it was an afternoon of non-stop fun and excitement for the full-house that was in attendance at the annual Vincy Brunch hosted by the St. Vincent and Grenadines Association of Montreal Inc. at the Centre Communautaire 6767 Cote Des Neiges Rd.

In addition to dining on an extended course of Caribbean culinary delights, guests had an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of three Montreal students who received the SVGAM bursary awards.

First year Vanier College student Hannah Trotman-Mars received one of two CEGEP awards. Her academic journey is characterized by brilliance in the face of adversity, which saw her elevate above a learning disability as well as the debilitating impacts of sickle cell disease to earn the Award of Excellence at her high school where she also defined herself by exemplary representation at a recent Model United Nations Conference.

Hannah is currently a Commerce student at Vanier College.

The other recipient of the CEGEP Award is Quincy Gill, a Business Administration student at John Abbott College where he is also pursuing his other passion on the football with the Islanders football team. He also plays for the Lasalle Warriors and the Northshore Mustangs.

Amaria Phillips, Theological Studies student at Concordia University received the SVGAM University bursary award.

The child of two well-respected religious leaders of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Rev. Randolph Joel Phillips and First Lady Cloe-Ann Mcintosh, Amaria is well on her way to fulfilling her life ambitions of becoming a professor in theological studies and building her ministry.

She engages a wide cross-section of young people in what she describes as their “daily walk with God,” through podcast, which garners more than 4000, followers and her work with Young People Division (YDP), a Christian fellowship group for youth.

Guests were also treated to an engaging spoken word piece by Jachinta Weekes and a rousing performance by local favorite Pete Douglas, who had them singing along and dancing to a repertoire of oldies.

Earl ‘Ole George’ Daniels doubled as the featured comedian and master of ceremonies.