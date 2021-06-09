What you decide to focus on will determine your reality.

So, my questions are…:

What are you focusing on?

Where are you placing all of your energy?

Does your focus promote positivity or negativity in your life?

Peter McWilliams said, “Our thoughts create our reality, where we put our focus is the direction we tend to go.”

When I think of the word “focus,” I think of driving a car.

When you’re driving, you look straight ahead and you usually know where you’re going.

You’re aware that there may be a few obstacles along the way like stop signs, traffic and detours, but you know that it’s part of the process.

As you continue on your journey, you’re focused on moving forward and arriving at your destination.

But, if you begin to pay more attention to what’s going on in the rear view mirror and you’re constantly looking back at an accident or a tailgater, etc., as you drive, you will begin to lose focus and the car will begin to swerve all over the road and you will get completely off-tracked and miss your destination.

Looking back means that you will not be able to see clearly what’s ahead.

It’s the same thing with life; if you focus more on your past hurts, pain and disappointments instead of what’s going on in the present and making intentional plans for your future, it will be difficult to move forward and it impedes your progress.

Focus is necessary to move towards your destiny, whatever that might be for you. Whether it’s getting in shape, going back to school, learning a new skill or just organizing your home, you will need to focus on the goal ahead of you in order to succeed.

Keep focusing on your purpose, your calling and your goals and you will stay on course.

Now, this doesn’t mean that you ignore your past hurts or the challenges that may arise; it means that you find a way to work through them, heal and begin the process of moving forward.

Again, this is not always an easy task but it is a necessary one. You want to learn from your past, but you don’t want to be imprisoned by it.

We should focus more on solutions to our challenges and not too much on the actual problem.

You have the power to decide today what you are going to continue to focus on.

If you have something you want to accomplish you have to stay focused.

It’s easy to get derailed and distracted, when that happens… reset, re-focus and get back on track.

Focus on being the best version of you not on your fears and insecurities.

Focus on what feeds your soul.

Focus on the possibilities.

Stay focused on what’s important in your life and see where it takes you.

Bev