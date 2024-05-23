August 27, 1949 – May 11, 2024

The family of Cynthia Alexander Roberts regrets to inform you of the passing of a loving wife, mother and sister. Predeceased by her parents, Mabel Carter and Donald Alexander of St Vincent & the Grenedines. She is also predeceased by her siblings, Terry, Bertram and Keith.

Cynthia was raised in Laventille, Trinidad & Tobago before moving to Montreal in 1974 where she worked for Maison Heron.

Cynthia is survived by her husband of 42 years, Malcolm “Fitz” Roberts and her children, Akilah (Joseph) and Akil (Danielle) as well as her grandchildren, Tashawn, Jaida, Aaliyah, Lilandra and Sarabi. She also leaves behind her siblings Basil, Patricia, Kenneth and Ruth.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Rideau Funeral Home and Cemetery in Dollard des Ormeaux, Quebec. The family will receive condolences at her going home service at the funeral home on Thursday May 30th at 10 am. Internment immediately following the service.

Funeral Details

Visitation Salon funéraire Rideau Funeral Home 4275, boul. des Sources, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC, CANADA, H9B 2A6 Thursday, 30 May 2024 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Funeral Salon funéraire Rideau Funeral Home 4275, boul. des Sources, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC, CANADA, H9B 2A6 Thursday, 30 May 2024 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM