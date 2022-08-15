We are the end result of the choices that we’ve made.

We are faced with making choices daily, and every choice has consequences.

Sometimes we go through the day making random spontaneous choices, and other times we’ll make intentional and purposeful choices. Still, whatever choices we’ve made… we’ve made them, no one else.

Remember…

You are free to choose your actions but you are not free to choose the

consequences.

It’s important to always consider the consequences of your choices!

There may be times when you feel like life is just happening to you and that you have absolutely no control over your circumstances, but remember you may not have control over all of the events in your life, but you will have plenty of opportunities to make wise choices during those

circumstances.

If you choose not to make a decision, you’ve also made a choice. By doing nothing, you have still made a

decision.

So…

When you ignore a particular situation or circumstance, you are still making a choice.

We determine our destiny by the choices that we make every day.

You may not make the right choice in every circumstance, but take some time to reflect on why you made that decision; learn from the consequence of that choice, and move forward.

The distance between who you are now and who you want to be is separated only by your choices.

But don’t despair…

Your story isn’t over yet… so make the decision to choose wisely!

Choose to live your best life!

Bev