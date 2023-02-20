BLACK HISTORY… It’s for proverbial future generations…

Call it wha tever you like, but at this time of year some people, even the ones who should know, become a bit confused about what’s going on in and around the city to recognize and more importantly celebrate or commemorate the important event that’s should be foremost in each and every Black person’s mind at this time of year, Black History Month.

Given the seeming importance of the annual moment or period in the lives of Black people (People of African descent, one would think that the month-long celebration, or better stated, recognition of that brief moment or period in time set aside annually each February, the shortest month in the calendar year to commemorate our history and place in the world under the moniker Black History Month (BHM) for all that it has come to mean to us individually and collectively, one would think there would be more tangible and intangible reasons for celebrating…

But there are those who would sooner find multiple reasons to complain than celebrate, quite often with good reason

Given that it’s a moment to recognize and celebrate a distinct peoples of African descent made up of a multiplicity of cultures and ethnic groups, ethnic peoples referred to as Black History, would be observed with bigger celebrations recognized with more fanfare “to-do.” However or whatever people choose to do to recognize and or celebrate noteworthy events in their history or lives… so be it.

I have vague memories of those first BHM recognition and celebrations in the sixties, seventies, thereabouts?

The specific era and people with whom I associated and places we frequented for different events have mostly evaporated from my mind (as time does its work on my memory, reminding me that it has a way of doing things to the mind that are inevitable, but normal and explicable if you choose to do the natural and normal human thing: worry about time and how it invariably impacts us in various and individual ways.

Meanwhile, the world continues to do what it naturally does, and depending on how our passing time affects and impacts our individual and personal lives individually and collectively, some of us a little more or less than the next soul.

But some would, or will say that’s just life playing out the way it should or the personal cards are/were dealt.

Given certain individual and personal circumstances some would say chalk it up to “fate,” and the other one “faith.”

And I can hear an echo and melody sounding in my ear like that Tina Turner song melody to the chorus: “What Love Got to do with it…? What Faith/Fate…

As I’m thinking about the subject of Black History Month, I’m reflecting on the various documentaries, which were recently televised on the two national networks.

You might’ve been lucky enough to see one, which played on the CBC not long ago, and spoke of the history of the birth and growth of hockey and in Nova Scotia and other maritime provinces.

Essentially popular Black players like PK Subban among others were featured and spoke of their horrible experiences with racism in the so-called “white man’s game” in which they were able to excel despite blatant racism by fans, coaches, and other players.

It was interesting to see how those Black youngsters, both male and female, were able to achieve success despite widespread and blatant racist practices.

Interesting, eye-opening view of the game, sport of hockey and its racist foundations and how it (the rinks) might’ve been burial grounds as it were, for young Black kids who wanted to play their country’s national game and, for the most part, excelled against all the odds of racists and other haters… who tried to kill those young people’s love of hockey and (their) dreams to succeed in the game.

However, Black history keeps rolling on and here and there, keep bringing changes to the world.

Those filmed/documentaries are recorded history which will remind young Black people of their filmed history as they look at historical images of the treatment of Black people in different eras. Call it Black History, now and then. Because it seems like the more things and times change, the more some people want things to remain the same… to favour them and their offspring… years down the bumpy, rocky paths of life.